2,835 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after buying an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.84. 337,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

