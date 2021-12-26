30,962 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

