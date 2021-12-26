3,782 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

