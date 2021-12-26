38,300 Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $7,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,941,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 484,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

