392 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $650.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,459. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

