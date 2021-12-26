$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,809. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

