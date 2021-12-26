429,760 Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 429,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $7.27 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

