449 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $63.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33.

