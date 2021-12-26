$476.53 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $476.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.20 million and the lowest is $474.99 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

McAfee stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,089. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McAfee by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.