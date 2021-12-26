489,850 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 489,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 245,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CODI stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

