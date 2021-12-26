4,958 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

