$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will post sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.74 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

KERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 239,859 shares of company stock valued at $577,339. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 437,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53. Akerna has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

