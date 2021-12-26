$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 84.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 345,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,318. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.