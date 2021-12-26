$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 84.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 345,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,318. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.