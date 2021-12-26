5,026 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21.

