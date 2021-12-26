$510.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $510.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 210,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

