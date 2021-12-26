5,670 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.74.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

