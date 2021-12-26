$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 million to $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 380,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,323. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

