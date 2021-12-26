6 Meridian Has $412,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

PBH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

