6 Meridian Invests $444,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 39.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.