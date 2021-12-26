6 Meridian Makes New $251,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NYSE:SIG opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock worth $7,707,694. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

