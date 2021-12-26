6 Meridian Sells 146 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $191.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.47 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

