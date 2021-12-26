6 Meridian Takes $233,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

NBIX stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

