$70.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $70.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.30 million and the lowest is $69.76 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

