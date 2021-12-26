8,300 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

