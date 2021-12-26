$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $86.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $372.00 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

