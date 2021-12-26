8,750 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $29.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

