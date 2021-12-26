9,645 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 882,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,430. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

