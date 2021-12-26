9,735 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

