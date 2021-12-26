Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

