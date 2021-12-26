Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $287,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

