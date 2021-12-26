Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.