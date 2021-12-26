Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 40,567 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,061 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 181,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 57,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,488. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

