Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,807 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

