Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

