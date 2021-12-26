Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,285 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 67,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,391. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

