Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.31. 8,838,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

