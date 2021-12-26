AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $29.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.98 million to $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATY. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ATY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,548. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

