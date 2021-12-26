ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $31.97 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

