ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

