Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

