Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

