Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 893,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,660. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

