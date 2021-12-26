AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $245.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.