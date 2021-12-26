AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.