AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12,798.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 353,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $727,000.

XLSR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $47.93.

