Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSE:A traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 1,411,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

