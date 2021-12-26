Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. 102,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

