Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

