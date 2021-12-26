Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $225.69 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00329566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00139291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

