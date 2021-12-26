Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $229.65 million and $97.06 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.76 or 0.08053159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,377.32 or 0.99980358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

